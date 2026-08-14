August 14, 2026 1:58 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur recalls Sridevi’s magic on Mr. India sets, says he would forget to say ‘cut’ during her dance sequences

Shekhar Kapur recalls Sridevi’s magic on Mr. India sets, says he would forget to say ‘cut’ during her dance sequences

Mumbai, August 14 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared a rare throwback picture with late actress Sridevi, further revisiting his memories of working with the legendary actress.

Kapur shared the black-and-white picture on his social media account, which shows him posing with Sridevi.

Sharing the photograph, Kapur wrote, “The earliest pic I have of Sridevi and myself.

Her face never changed. Her eyes flashed startlingly in this pic from the film ‘Joshilay’ as much as they did later in ‘Mr India’ .. and while the world remembers the Star .. Sridevi ..”

He added, “on her birth yesterday I was remembering Sri Devi as the Director’s best friend ..

Mr India would not have been possible without the amazing collaboration between Sridevi and myself. I still remember my excitement and urge to get to the set when Sri Devi and I were doing Mr India ..

.. because you never knew how Sri Devi would surprise you that day. .. and she never failed to do so ..

when the camera was not in her .. she would be quietly sitting in her chair .. almost in denial of her stardom (unlike actors today she would not disappear into her trailer) .. but ..

When in front of the Camera it was as if magic happened .. it was a different Sridevi.. her energy not only radiated out of her for the camera .. everyone on the set felt it .. it was electric. So much that at times ( especially in a dance sequence) we would forget to switch off the camera ! For I would forget to say ‘Cut’ ..

I doubt there’ll be another Sri Devi .. she was a gift to us ..”

He concluded, “So wherever you are Sri .. Happy Birthday ..(sic)”

For the uninitiated, Mr. India starred Sridevi along with Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Amrish Puri in important roles.

The movie was directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi played journalist Seema Soni in Mr. India, opposite Anil Kapoor.

Her dance performances in “Hawa Hawai” and “Kaate Nahi Kat Te” remain iconic.

Released in 1987, Mr. India revolved around Anil Kapoor as Arun Verma, a man who becomes invisible through a scientific device, while Sridevi played Seema. Amrish Puri’s portrayal of Mogambo became one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic villainous performances.

Talking about Sridevi, the actress began her career as a child artist and worked extensively in South Indian cinema. Her superhit movies include Nagina, Chandni, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Judaai, English Vinglish, Mr. India amongst many others.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, aged 54.

–IANS

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