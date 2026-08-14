Tanzid Hasan becomes first Bangladesh batter to hit Test ton against Australia

Darwin, Aug 14 (IANS) Playing in just his second Test match, young left-handed opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century on Australian soil on day two of the ongoing first Test on Friday.

Tanzid, 25, produced a disciplined yet aggressive 101 off 190 balls to put the visitors firmly in the driver’s seat. Tanzid’s landmark knock surpassed former opener Hannan Sarkar’s 23-year-old record of 76, which was previously the highest individual Test score by a Bangladeshi batter in Australia back in 2003 in Cairns.

Building on the early momentum provided by speedster Hasan Mahmud’s brilliant figures of 6-55 that skittled Australia out for a paltry 198 on day one, Tanzid anchored Bangladesh’s response with remarkable composure against a formidable home attack featuring Australia skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon.

Surviving an early scare when he was dropped on zero by Lyon in the second over, Tanzid showed elite temperament. He forged a solid 102-run second-wicket partnership with Mominul Haque (49) before skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto joined him to further stretch the visitors' lead.

While being very strong through the off-side, Tanzid reached his maiden Test hundred in 188 balls with a crisp punch to long-off, and celebrated the milestone alongside his captain after punching the air in delight. His watchful innings included eight boundaries and a towering straight six off Beau Webster, before falling to Lyon by chipping straight to long-off.

"This is very special for me because this is the first time I am here. They came at me very differently and I was trying to play normal cricket shots and keep calm myself. I wasn't trying too much. I just played the ball," a grinning Tanzid told Fox Cricket at the tea break. Despite his departure, Tanzid’s historic effort has placed Bangladesh in a commanding position to press for a famous victory.

--IANS

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