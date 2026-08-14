Mandakini celebrates ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ as film turns 41

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) As the iconic film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ turned 41, veteran actress Mandakini marked the moment by sharing a few anecdotes directed by Raj Kapoor.

Mandakini shared a poster of ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, a romantic drama film, which released in 1985, on Instagram.

She wrote in Hindi, which is translated to: “Do you know that this year marks 41 years since the release of the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’? The love you all have showered on this film is still incredibly special and precious to me.”

“Even after all these years, I continue to receive memories, stories and questions related to the film.”

Mandakini added: “Many of you want to know where the film was shot, what happened on the sets, the behind-the-scenes stories, what the shooting experience was like, and so many things that perhaps have never been shared with you before. So, I have decided that this entire week will be dedicated to “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” and my dear fans.”

Mandakini shared that during this special journey, “we will relive the memories of the film together and share behind-the-scenes moments, shooting stories, memories from the sets and many untold anecdotes with you… while also celebrating 41 beautiful years of this iconic film. And now, let’s see who still remembers…”

“Tell me, on what date was “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” released? Write your answer in the comments. And yes… on that special release date, we will also meet LIVE! So get ready, because this time, it won’t just be about the memories of the film… we will also uncover the stories behind those memories.”

Ram Teri Ganga Maili follows the story of Ganga, who is abandoned by her husband. She sets out on a journey to Calcutta to find him and ensure her son has a better future. But she is cheated and forced to work in a brothel.

--IANS

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