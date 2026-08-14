‘India-Vietnam ties anchored in trust, mutual respect, goodwill’: Indian Envoy

Hanoi, Aug 14 (IANS) Highlighting the enduring partnership between India and Vietnam, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa described the two countries as “progressive and forward-looking partners” that have built a strong relationship by turning challenges into opportunities, learning from each other and building on their shared strengths.

He said that the strong foundation of goodwill, mutual respect and trust, with people at the centre of the relationship, would remain vital to taking the traditional partnership to greater heights.

“India and Vietnam, two progressive forward-looking partners, have transformed challenges into opportunities, learnt from each other and nurtured complementarities. The enormous goodwill, mutual respect and trust, with people at the core, is the strength of our traditional partnership which will only get stronger,” Sherpa wrote in Vietnamese English daily “Vietnam News”, as New Delhi prepares to hold the 80th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Emphasising the close India–Vietnam ties, the Indian Ambassador quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying, “We will walk together, grow together, and win together.”

Describing Vietnam as a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions—Sherpa reaffirmed India’s commitment to ASEAN centrality.

“India is committed to ASEAN centrality. Our partnership flows into the multilateral arena. Việt Nam joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative strengthens our mutual commitment to the rule of law, peace, stability, and prosperity of the region,” he wrote.

Sherpa highlighted India’s people-centric approach to development and its commitment to contributing to both domestic and global prosperity, rooted in the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam(the world is one family). He also underlined the country’s role as a voice for the Global South while pursuing a course of strategic autonomy.

“Every step that India took was to better the lives of its people and bring prosperity to herself and the world in line with the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). India is the voice of the Global South while not deterring from the path of strategic autonomy,” said the Indian Ambassador.

Sherpa noted that the evolution of India-Vietnam relations rooted in shared civilisational ties, Buddhism, history and culture have been “extraordinary”.

“We started, together, from the shadows of colonialism, drawing inspiration from each other’s national movements. Both countries gained the hard-earned independence during the same period – Vietnam in September 1945 and India in August 1947. The respective national goals of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and Vietnam2045 are not coincidental,” he said.

While concluding, Sherpa extended warm wishes to the people of both countries, saying, “ I wish all fellow Indian nationals and friends of India celebrating Independence Day, this August 15, good health, happiness and prosperity. I wish to also congratulate all our Vietnamese friends as they approach the 81st Independence Day on the 2nd of September.”

--IANS

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