June 23, 2026 8:51 AM हिंदी

Keightley signs 2-year extension with Sydney Thunder as WBBL head coach

Keightley signs 2-year extension with Sydney Thunder as WBBL head coach

Sydney, June 23 (IANS) Lisa Keightley has resigned with Sydney Thunder, putting pen to paper to remain head coach for the next two seasons through to the end of WBBL 13.

Keightley, who is currently head coach of Mumbai Indians in the WPL and MI London in The Hundred, has led Thunder to 17 wins and two finals series across three seasons at the helm.

Keightley, who appeared in nine Tests, 82 ODIs and one T20 match, is widely considered a great of NSW and Australian women’s cricket. She has built a world-class coaching resume, leading both Australia Women and England Women, taking the Perth Scorchers to two WBBL Finals and guiding the Northern Superchargers to a Women’s Hundred title.

Keightley is confident the side will return to finals form in WBBL|12 after a disappointing campaign last summer. "I’m really excited to be staying with Sydney Thunder for another two years. We’ve got the talent that can make us a title-winning side.

"Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll have both been outstanding for Australia recently. We saw Tahlia Wilson make her international debut for Australia off the back of another great year," she was quoted by Sydney Thunders.

“Last season was obviously disappointing from an on-field perspective. We know we have a much better performance in us, and we will be pushing ourselves to get back into genuine contention. I know this group, the work we’re doing behind the scenes, and I believe the squad is building towards something special in the upcoming season.”

Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said the club is thrilled to continue with Keightley on board.

"Lisa is a genuine legend of women’s cricket, and we couldn’t be happier that she’s sticking with us. She's a highly sought-after coach with interest from teams around the world, but she loves being here, and we love having her at Thunder," Copeland said.

--IANS

bc/

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