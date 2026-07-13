Katie Boulter, De Minaur secretly exchange vows in an intimate ceremony

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Top British tennis star Katie Boulter and her fellow professional player fiance Alex de Minaur of Australia have secretly said 'I do' in an intimate church ceremony.

The couple tied knot on the final of the grass court major, Wimbledon, and were both defeated in early rounds while competing this year.

According to the Daily Mail report, the wedding took place before a small congregation of family members only at the same time the men's final at Wimbledon was underway between reigning champion Italian Jannik Sinner and German Alexander Zverev.

They married in a Grade II-listed church in Old Woodhouse, Leicestershire, near the village of Woodhouse Eaves where Katie grew up.

Katie has been Britain's number one woman's player for much of the past five years and now stands at number two, while De Minaur is Australia's number one player and ranked world number six.

After dating for nearly five years, the couple announced their engagement via social media post in December 2024. "We’ve been keeping a small secret," Boulter had wrote on Instagram with a selfie of the duo in which Boulter was sporting an engagement ring.

The pair's engagement follows a 2024 season in which they both reached new heights on the court -- Boulter finishing in the Top 25 of the WTA Rankings for the first time, and de Minaur in the ATP's Top 10 -- with each crediting the other for their touring successes.

The two famously lifted trophies on the same weekend with de Minaur winning in Acapulco for the second year in a row, and then flying to San Diego to watch Boulter capture her first WTA 500 trophy in San Diego.

Later, in June, they lifted trophies on the same day, as the Aussie won in 's-Hertogenbosch and the Brit on home soil in Nottingham.

--IANS

bc/