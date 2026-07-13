Harshad Chopda becomes the reason behind Shivangi Joshi’s tears

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Television actress Shivangi Joshi burst out in tears after an order given by her “controller” Shilpa Shinde involving her friend Harshad Chopda.

In the latest episode of “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”, Shilpa showcased her authority as a controller. She was seen ordering Shivangi her to reduce interactions with her “only” friend Harshad.

In the episode, Shilpa told Shivangi: "As a controller, I am telling you to reduce your talking with Harshad. I have only asked you to reduce and not stop. I shouldn’t see you sitting with Harshad anywhere.”

Shivangi then said that it is stopping only.

To which Shilpa replied: "nahi maine ye nhi kaha ki aap Harshad se baat hi nhi kroge, maine ye kaha ki aap mujhe Harshad ke sath baithe nhi dikhne chaihye, ghar mein bht se log hai... maine nhi kaha aao mere sath baat kro mujhe koi interest nhi hai. (No, I never said that you couldn't talk to Harshad. What I said was that I shouldn't see you sitting with Harshad. There are many people in the house. I never said you should come and talk to me… I have no interest in that.)"

Shivangi, who was in tears, went up to Harshad and told him about the instructions.

Harshad said: "It’s okay, you don't have to cry, it's okay, chill."

Later, Shilpa was also seen walking alongside Harshad and Shivangi, with her body language suggesting she was closely monitoring whether her instructions were being followed.

Shivangi was seen crying inside the washroom. Standing outside the corridor, Harshad approached her to comfort her. To which, Shivangi said, "Don't talk."

Shivangi hugged Ram Kapoor and broke down.

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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