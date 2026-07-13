Sonakshi Sinha captures hubby Zaheer Iqbal’s cute grooming moment mid-flight

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently gave a glimpse of a candid moment with her husband Zaheer Iqbal during their flight journey.

In a recent social media post, the ‘Dabangg’ actress captured Zaheer in a cute grooming moment as he fixed his hair while travelling. Sharing this cute video on her Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, “Legend says he is still fixing his hair.” In the video, the actress can be seen laughing as she secretly captures Zaheer fixing his hair while looking at his phone’s camera. Sonakshi then revealed that she was filming him, saying, “Looking very nice.” Seeing the actress recording his video, Zaheer could not help but laugh.

The couple often shares their adorable videos and playful banter on social media, giving a glimpse of their fun-filled bond. From sweet exchanges to candid moments, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continue to set major relationship goals.

Last month, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their second wedding anniversary with a romantic tropical getaway in Phuket, Thailand. The couple enjoyed a private beachside celebration, captured stunning sunset moments, and spent quality time together over an intimate candlelit dinner. They also shared glimpses of their special celebration on social media.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer had tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after being in a relationship for eight years. The couple had opted for a private registered wedding at the actress’ Mumbai residence, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception that saw several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry in attendance. Before their marriage in 2024, Sonakshi and Zaheer had been together for several years. Despite being in the public eye, the couple had kept their relationship largely private.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha was recently spotted attending the wedding reception of newlyweds Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma.

--IANS

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