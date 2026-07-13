July 13, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Farah Khan calls 'Lock Upp S2's Madhuri Grover 'a legend' after she accepts being husband Ashneer Grover's manager

Farah Khan calls 'Lock Upp S2's Madhuri Grover 'a legend' after she proudly accepts being husband Ashneer Grover's manager

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has showered praise on 'Lock Upp Season 2' contestant Madhuri Grover, further calling her "a legend".

After a fiery promo from the reality show featuring Madhuri went viral on social media, Farah took to her social media account on Monday morning, and reshared a video originally posted by Madhuri's husband, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.

The promo showed Madhuri losing her cool during a heated exchange inside the 'Lock Upp Season 2' house.

In the clip, Madhuri appeared upset apparently after being referred to as her husband Ashneer Grover's manager. Hitting back at the remark, she was seen firmly stating that she was proud to manage her husband's work, adding that this was what women empowerment truly meant.

She was seen further claiming that she not only made her husband work but also earned a huge salary for managing his professional commitments, stating that it was beyond what many could even imagine.

Sharing the promo on his social media account, her husband Ashneer jokingly tagged Farah Khan and wrote, "Mata aa gayi isko to aapki instigation se." (She seems to have been irked post your instigation)

Reacting to his post, Farah reshared it on her social media account and wrote, "@ashneer.grover I lovvv her.. she's a legend.. @madsj30."

Talking about the reality show, 'Lock Upp Season 2' has been generating buzz with its dramatic confrontations and unexpected twists.

The show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has been making headlines for contestants' candid revelations, intense arguments and emotional moments.

The show features Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra and others.

–IANS

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