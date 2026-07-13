‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Melissa Rauch quips she 'completely partied out' after drawing lines, stairs

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Melissa Rauch, popularly known for playing Bernadette Rostenkowski in the iconic sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”, has hilariously talked about how she “completely partied out” by spending an entire day drawing lines and stairs.

The actress said she had given the quirky National Etch A Sketch Day everything she had before humorously urging fans to "celebrate responsibly."

Melissa shared a picture of herself lying down on the floor with two drawing slates.

She wrote: “Happy National Etch A Sketch Day! I’ve spent the entirety of today making lines… turning them into stairs… shaking it… then making different lines… followed by even more stairs. Lines. Stairs.”

“The occasional ambitious straight line across and back again. Shake. Repeat. To say I’m completely partied out is an understatement. I’ve given this holiday everything I’ve got. If you’re still celebrating tonight, please do so responsibly.”

The Big Bang Theory originally revolved around five characters living in Pasadena, California: physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, who share an apartment; Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress living across the hall; and their equally geeky friends and colleagues, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali.

As the show progressed, several supporting characters were elevated to main roles, including neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.

Rauch's other acting credits include playing Tina on the American remake of Kath & Kim and Summer on the fantasy horror drama True Blood. She also provided the voice of DC character Harley Quinn in the 2017 animated film Batman and Harley Quinn.

In 2019, Rauch played Meryl Streep's daughter in the feature film The Laundromat directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The actress had also lent her voice for a character in the spy comedy film Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! in 2020, directed by Sean McNamara. It is a stand-alone sequel to Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore.

--IANS

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