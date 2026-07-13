Kalpana Iyer shares emotional story of competing in a borrowed saree

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer has shared the inspiring story of her journey from a young beauty contest participant in a borrowed saree to becoming a recognized face in the fashion world.

Recalling November 1975, she revealed how entering the Navy Queen Beauty Contest became the turning point of her life. In her recent post on Instagram, Iyer revealed that her journey to fame began with a humble start—competing in the 1975 Navy Queen Beauty Contest wearing a borrowed saree.

Posting her throwback photos, Kalpana wrote, “In the Month of November 1975 I took part in The Navy Queen Beauty Contest ( Borrowed Saree , Unmatched Blouse & Petticoat, Kajal and lipstick and my Ohhh so Thin Physical Statistics.. and my 1 Scoring all Natural MY Straight and long beautiful Hair which ended below my Waistline… Well I was Selected The 1st Runner up to The Winner The Stunning and Beautiful Anna Bredemeyer (My Amma loved The Bredemeyer Sisters All her life) .. I met the Lady who Would Change My Life in ways I still can’t Believe because All that happened from then on Till 1978 happened because of her Primarily and 1 more Lady It was All So Unreal and So Very Beautiful..” (sic)

“I was part of Almost Every Fashion Show from then On and My first came to me within a week Because MS Tina Munim backed out and the Show was to be held within a week in Delhi and I was sent by Vimla to A Legend of her Times Esther Mathias for Training and Rehearsal well I am Grateful for All The Kindness and Belief All These Women Had In Me … There was no Looking Back.”

She added, “I Actually Didn’t have time to Pause or Breathe or Sit …The Miss Teenage Intercontinental 1976 ( Finalist and Award The Most Popular Candidate) Dozensssss of Big Fashion Shows non stop The Miss World 1978 ( Final 15 amongst 70 ) well Advertisements, Ad Films and so much more.. Best Part of it All I worked with Everyone. I signed No Exclusivity Contract with Anyone Ever .. I was so Happy and Proud because All That Happened Was A Dream and It Gave Me and Mine So Much Financial Stability And Confidence And Happiness. I did It All…Ad films , Ad Campaigns and Everything Else in Between…1975 /1979 my favorite Period …. I Am Grateful For Every Single Moment of Them Days and I Thank All The People WhoMade It Happen.” (sic)

On the professional front, Kalpana Iyer began her journey in the entertainment industry as a model and rose to prominence after making her mark in the beauty pageant circuit. She soon became a well-known face in Hindi cinema during the late 1970s and 1980s.

Over the years, Iyer appeared in several popular films, including “Disco Dancer,” “Satte Pe Satta," “Anokha Rishta,” “Armaan,” “Humse Hai Zamana,” and “Wardat,” among others.

--IANS

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