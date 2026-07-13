Indian Armed Forces veterans honoured in Seattle, Consulate General celebrates their service

Seattle, July 13 (IANS) The Indian mission in Seattle organised a special event to honour Indian Armed Forces veterans and their families, recognising their dedicated service, sacrifice and enduring commitment to the nation.

The gathering, organised on July 12 (local time), brought together veterans and their families residing across the Greater Seattle area and highlighted their continued contribution to society even after retirement from military service.

The event was hosted by the Consulate General of India in Seattle in collaboration with the Embassy of India.

It recognised not only the veterans' distinguished service in uniform but also their ongoing role in mentoring younger generations, strengthening community ties and preserving the values of patriotism and national service, as highlighted by the Consulate in a series of posts on X.

Sharing details of the event, the Consulate General of India in Seattle posted on X, "Saluting the Indian Armed Forces Veterans in Seattle! In a unique celebration (organised in partnership with Embassy of India), Consulate hosted today a special gathering of Indian Armed Forces Veterans and their families, from the Greater Seattle Area and honoured them for their service, sacrifice and enduring commitment to India."

The Consulate expressed appreciation for the veterans' continued service to society, saying, "Thank each one of them for their reaffirmation that service to nation does not end with the uniform, but evolves into mentorship, community leadership and the passing on of values to future generations!"

The event was warmly received by veterans, organisers and members of the Indian community, many of whom described it as a meaningful and memorable initiative.

Several attendees noted that the gathering was the first of its kind in the region and appreciated the opportunity to reconnect with fellow veterans while being recognised by the Indian mission.

Addressing those present at the event, Indian Navy Commandant Anurag Davey (Retd.) praised the initiative and the efforts of the Indian mission.

"Today, we are here in Indian Consulate in Seattle. We concluded a wonderful gathering, coming together with all the veterans of all the Indian Armed Forces. This is a very nice initiative by the Indian mission and the military attachee here," he said.

A member of the organising team also expressed pride in being associated with the programme and acknowledged the significance of the recognition extended to veterans.

"It is my deep honour to be a part of the organising team of this event. We are immensely honoured and deeply touched by this initiative," the organiser said.

One of the attendees said the gathering reinforced a sense of belonging among members of the Indian diaspora. "It's heartening to see the Indian community, especially the veterans, coming together to remind us that we are not far from home," the attendee stated.

By bringing together veterans and their families, the initiative celebrated their lifelong commitment to the nation.

--IANS

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