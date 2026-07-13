July 13, 2026 11:49 AM हिंदी

Legendary music composer Pyarelal's wife Sunila Sharma passes away at 78

Legendary music composer Pyarelal's wife Sunila Sharma passes away at 78

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS): Legendary music composer Pyarelal, from the iconic Laxmikant - Pyarelal duo, is mourning the loss of his wife Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 78.

Singer Priyanka Mitra, through an emotional social media post, announced the unfortunate demise of Sunila Sharma.

The note read, “With deep grief and love in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amma, Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on 12 July, 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her family.

Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength – a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace.

We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of our family and friends during this time. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace.In Strength: The Sharma, Nathani, Sirur and Haldipur Family.”

The family informed that the funeral is scheduled to take place at Dattatray Road Crematorium in Santacruz (West), Mumbai, on July 13.

Talking about the legendary music composer, Pyarelal, he was one half of the iconic music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and remains one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema.

Along with the late Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar, he composed music for hundreds of Hindi films and delivered timeless classics across five decades.

His body of work includes memorable soundtracks for films such as 'Bobby', 'Karz', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Mr. India', 'Hero', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Tezaab', 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' and 'Utsav', among many others.

Most recently, Sunila had appeared as a special guest on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol', along with her legendary musician husband Pyarelal, where they revisited some of the music duo's evergreen compositions and shared anecdotes from their remarkable musical journey.

–IANS

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