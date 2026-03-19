Kash Patel strikes back as Senators press FBI on threats

Washington, March 19 (IANS) FBI Director Kash Patel pushed back against lawmakers here, defending the bureau’s aggressive counterterrorism and law enforcement posture as senators pressed him on surveillance, resources, and evolving threats.

The Indian American FBI chief adopted a combative and confident tone during exchanges at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday (local time), repeatedly highlighting operational successes and rejecting criticism of the bureau’s approach.

Patel pointed to recent disruptions of terrorist plots as evidence that the FBI’s strategy is working.

“We at the FBI stopped four terrorist attacks… three of which were ISIS-inspired,” he said, citing coordinated operations across multiple states.

He argued that the threat environment has shifted rapidly, requiring a more proactive and technologically driven response.

“They have transferred their capabilities… to online recruitments, which makes any terrorist organisation… all the more powerful,” Patel said, referring to the growing role of digital platforms in extremist networks.

When pressed by Senator Ron Wyden on surveillance practices, Patel firmly defended the FBI’s use of commercially available data.

“The FBI uses all tools… consistent with the Constitution and the laws,” he said, pushing back against suggestions that the bureau was overstepping legal boundaries.

He emphasised that intelligence gathering and enforcement actions are conducted within established legal frameworks, even as threats become more complex and dispersed.

Patel also highlighted the bureau’s expanded coordination with other agencies, describing a nationwide operational scale-up.

“What we have stood up around the country are 59 Homeland Security taskforces,” he said, underscoring joint efforts with federal and local partners.

Responding to questions, Patel cited a “double-digit increase” in intelligence production and a similar rise in biometric data collection, enabling authorities to identify and track threats more effectively.

Patel also drew attention to the growing threat from transnational crime and cyber-enabled fraud, particularly large-scale scam networks operating overseas.

“There are literal compounds… that are fleecing Americans,” he said, describing operations based in Southeast Asia.

He said the FBI is working with foreign governments to dismantle these networks, including efforts to shut down infrastructure supporting such scams.

Throughout the hearing, Patel repeatedly framed the bureau’s actions as necessary to stay ahead of fast-evolving threats, particularly in the digital domain.

He also defended deeper collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies, arguing that expanded manpower and shared intelligence are essential.

“What we’re doing… is enable their massive workforce to supplement ours,” he said.

--IANS

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