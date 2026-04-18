April 18, 2026 11:52 PM हिंदी

Golf: Bhatia fires day’s best round to surge into top 20 at RBC Heritage

Akshay Bhatia fires day’s best round to surge into top 20 at RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Hilton Head Island (USA), April 18 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia delivered a sensational performance in the second round of the RBC Heritage, carding an impressive 8-under 63 — the lowest score of the day — to vault into a tie for 19th place heading into the weekend.

The 24-year-old showed remarkable improvement after an opening-round 73, gaining 46 spots on the leaderboard. His two-day total now stands at 6-under par, putting him in strong contention as the tournament progresses.

Fellow golfer Sahith Theegala also climbed into T-19 after posting a solid 4-under 67 in the second round, adding to his first-round 69. Theegala’s round featured a mix of brilliance and recovery, including two eagles, three birdies, and three bogeys, highlighting his aggressive yet resilient approach.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan Yellamaraju delivered a commendable 5-under 66 to move to T-46 at 2-under overall. His round included a strong finish with four consecutive birdies, underscoring his growing confidence on the course.

Bhatia’s standout round included 11 birdies, though it was not without setbacks. He recorded one bogey and a double bogey, but his ability to bounce back with consistent birdie-making proved decisive. After a mixed front nine, he surged on the back nine with six birdies to seal the day’s best score.

At the top of the leaderboard, Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2023 champion, was in front with a flawless 8-under 63, bringing his total to 14-under par. He holds a narrow one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland, who sits at 13-under after rounds of 64 and 65.

First-round leader Ludvig Åberg slipped to a tie for fourth after a 1-under 71, joining Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka. Harris English holds third place at 10-under.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sits in T-14 at 7-under, while FedEx Cup leader Cameron Young is further down the standings at T-35.

--IANS

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