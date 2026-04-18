Bihar: 18 Manuscripts recovered from the Nawada temple

Patna, April 18 (IANS) In a remarkable discovery, 18 rare manuscripts have been unearthed from an ancient temple in Chandipur village under Warisaliganj block in Nawada district, triggering widespread interest across the region.

The findings have been made under the Centre’s Gyan Bharatam Mission, with the digitisation process already underway.

The manuscripts were discovered at the Shri Thakur Radha Raman Lal Ji Temple, a historic structure built in 1883 AD in Chandipur village.

During an inspection led by Deputy Development Commissioner Neelima Sahu on Saturday, a detailed survey recovered 18 handwritten and block-printed manuscripts.

These manuscripts are believed to hold significant historical and cultural value, offering insights into India’s rich intellectual traditions.

All recovered manuscripts have been registered on the official ‘Gyan Bharatam’ digital platform.

According to a district official, this effort represents a major step toward preserving India’s cultural legacy and making it accessible for future generations.

The mission aims to identify and safeguard ancient manuscripts scattered across the country,many of which are written on palm leaves, birch bark, cloth, and fragile paper.

Experts believe such manuscripts often contain a wealth of knowledge spanning multiple disciplines, including Ayurveda and traditional medicine, literature and philosophy, astronomy and science, and local and regional history.

By digitising these texts using modern technology and artificial intelligence, the government plans to integrate them into a national digital repository, ensuring accessibility for researchers and the public alike.

The administration has clarified that ownership of the manuscripts will remain with the current custodians, while the government will focus solely on scientific digitisation and preservation.

Officials have also appealed to citizens to come forward with information about similar manuscripts, emphasising community participation in preserving India’s heritage.

The 18 manuscripts recovered from Chandipur are more than just historical documents—they are living symbols of India’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

Their preservation under the Gyan Bharatam Mission is expected to create a valuable knowledge base for generations to come.

--IANS

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