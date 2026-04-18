April 18, 2026 11:52 PM हिंदी

Golf: Pranavi makes cut in Joburg, Diksha, Tvesa miss out

Pranavi Urs makes cut in Joburg Ladies Open; Diksha, Tvesa miss out at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Johannesburg, April 18 (IANS) Pranavi Urs was the only Indian golfer to advance to the weekend rounds at the Joburg Ladies Open, narrowly making the cut at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, on Saturday.

After an impressive opening round of 3-under 70, she followed up with a 1-over 74 in the second round to finish right on the cutline. Despite a tense finish, Pranavi managed to hold her position and was placed tied 52nd.

Her second round was a mixed performance. She started steadily, going 1-under through the front nine, but encountered difficulties later with four bogeys offset by just two birdies. A bogey on her final hole, the ninth, put her qualification in doubt, but she ultimately scraped through by the narrowest margin.

The rest of the Indian contingent failed to progress beyond the cut. Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar both fell short by a single stroke, each posting rounds of 72 and 73. Avani Prashanth (75-74) and Hitaashee Bakshi (77-74) were further behind and missed the cut by wider margins.

At the top of the leaderboard, France’s Celine Herbin and the United States’ Brianna Navarrosa shared the lead after two rounds, both sitting at 11-under par. Weather disruptions played a role in the tournament, as darkness forced a suspension of play, leaving 15 players to complete their rounds the following morning.

Herbin capitalised on favourable morning conditions, carding a superb 6-under 67. The experienced French golfer, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner, began strongly with five birdies in her first seven holes. She maintained her momentum with consistent play and added further birdies on the 14th and 18th holes to set an early benchmark.

In third place stood France’s Camille Chevalier at 10-under par, who delivered an outstanding bogey-free round of 7-under 66, one of the best performances of the tournament so far.

--IANS

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