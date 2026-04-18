IPL 2026: 'Miller’s experience made the difference in the end,' says Venugopal Rao after DC's win over RCB

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, hailed David Miller’s experience and composure under pressure as the defining factor behind his side's six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

“In a tournament like this, it is about momentum. I think today, David Miller finished it for us. Experience always counts. He did his job really well,” Venugopal Rao said in the post-match press conference.

Chasing 176 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals were under immediate pressure after slipping to 18/3 in the powerplay. However, KL Rahul (57) and Tristan Stubbs (60 not out) steadied the innings with a vital 76-run partnership, bringing the visitors back into contention.

Despite the recovery, the game remained evenly-poised heading into the final over, with 15 runs required. It was then that Miller’s vast experience in high-pressure chases came to the fore, as he took charge against Romario Shepherd. After a couple of early deliveries, the left-hander launched two towering sixes and followed it up with a boundary to seal the win with a ball to spare, completing a remarkable turnaround for DC.

Rao also acknowledged the importance of that middle-phase partnership, which laid the foundation for the successful chase.

“It came down to one good partnership. The total that RCB posted was competitive, but I felt the partnership between KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs was crucial,” he said, underlining how the duo absorbed pressure and rebuilt the innings.

Earlier in the match, DC’s bowlers played a key role in keeping RCB to a manageable total of 175/8. Rao pointed out that understanding the nature of the pitch and executing plans accordingly helped the team stay ahead in the contest.

“In a day game, the wicket behaves differently. It gets slower because of the heat. We were prepared for that. RCB have been scoring 220–230 regularly, but if you pick wickets at intervals, any team can come under pressure. That is what happened today,” he explained.

He also praised skipper Axar Patel for his all-round contribution, especially after working hard to regain form.

“He has been working hard. He kept telling us it is a matter of time. Sometimes, when confidence is low, someone has to push. That is where the coach stepped in, and he picked up wickets, including Tim David. He needed that push,” Rao added.

With this win, DC are now in fourth place in the points table with six points from five games. After breaking the two-game losing streak, DC will look to continue the momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 21.

--IANS

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