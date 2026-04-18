2nd T20I: India eye strong comeback against South Africa after six-wicket defeat in opener (Preview)

Durban, April 18 (IANS) India women's cricket team will be eager to bounce back when they take on South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series to be played at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground on Sunday, after suffering a six-wicket defeat in the series opener.

Despite a promising start in the first match, India failed to capitalise on key moments. Contributions from Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped them reach a competitive total of 157 in 20 overs, but a late-innings slowdown proved costly. Managing just 38 runs in the final phase exposed concerns around finishing ability, an area the visitors will look to address urgently.

India’s bowling unit also had an off day, struggling with consistency and leaking extras at crucial stages. While Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani picked up wickets, the attack lacked control, allowing South Africa to chase the total comfortably in just 19.1 overs while losing only four wickets.

On the other hand, South Africa will take confidence from a well-rounded performance. Laura Wolvaardt led the charge with a composed half-century, while Annerie Dercksen and Chloe Tryon ensured there were no late hiccups in the chase.

Their bowling unit, spearheaded by Ayabonga Khaka, was equally impressive. Khaka’s ability to vary pace and execute under pressure played a crucial role in restricting India to a below-par total, and she will once again be key on a surface that could assist seamers.

Heading into the second match, India will need a more disciplined effort with the ball and sharper execution at the death with the bat as they aim to level the series.

South Africa, meanwhile, will aim to continue their momentum and tighten their grip on the five-match series with another strong showing at home.

When: Saturday, April 19, 5:30 PM IST

Where: Kingsmead, Durban

Where to watch: The South Africa vs India match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (wk), Anushka Sharma

--IANS

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