IFL 2025-26: Shillong Lajong hit Aizawl FC for six in a dominant display

Shillong, April 18 (IANS) Tremiki Lamurong scored a brace as eShillong Lajong hit six past Aizawl FC for a crushing 6-1 victory in Match 42 of the Star Cement Indian Football League 2025-26 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Saturday.

Lamurong scored twice in the 87th and 90’+3rd minutes for the home side, while Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana, Gladdy Kharbuli, and Lamlallian Vaiphei scored the other goals. Lalhriatpuia scored the consolation goal for Aizawl.

Shillong Lajong moved into second place in the table, temporarily, with 17 points from nine matches. Meanwhile, Aizawl, with the defeat, have slipped to seventh, which has confirmed their place in the relegation phase.

Shillong Lajong head coach Birendra Thapa made just one change to his starting XI, with Gladdy Kharbuli coming into midfield in place of Abelson Jachi. Meanwhile, R. Lalruatfela made three changes to the Aizawl lineup, bringing in Lalawmpuia Sailo, Malsawmzuala Tlangte, and Lalhriatpuia in place of Zomuansanga, Vanlalawmpuia, and Vincent Lalduhawmna.

Aizawl dominated the opening 15 minutes with quick, incisive passing that kept the Lajong defence on the back foot. They created several chances but lacked the finishing touch, with goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar producing key saves while the defenders put their bodies on the line to block efforts on goal.

The home side gradually grew into the game and took the lead in the 26th minute. Left-back Saveme Tariang delivered a curling cross towards the back post, and goalkeeper Lalhruaitluanga hesitated to come out and claim it. Phrangki Buam timed his run perfectly and made the most of the opportunity, slotting the ball into the net beneath the goalkeeper’s hands.

Aizawl responded well after going behind, applying pressure on their opponents, earning a barrage of corner kicks. Luis Rodríguez should have found the equaliser from one such corner kick, but the Colombian sent his header above the crossbar from six yards.

The home side doubled their lead just before half-time, capitalising on another error from the goalkeeper. Lalhruaitluanga rushed out of his box to deal with a long ball from defence, but the bounce deceived him, and the ball sailed over his head. Everbrightson Sana got to the loose ball and had the simplest of tasks of rolling it into an open net to make it 2-0.

Shillong Lajong began the second half on the front foot, earning four consecutive corners but failing to convert any, as the Aizawl defence stood firm each time. Within five minutes of the restart, however, Aizawl struck at the other end to pull a goal back.

Gladdy Kharbuli failed to clear the ball at the edge of the box, allowing Aizawl midfielder Vanlalhriatzuala to drive forward and deliver an inviting cross into a dangerous area. Lalhriatpuia made a clever run into the box and guided his header into the back of the net.

The home side were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark when Laldanmawia brought down Phrangki Buam inside the box to halt a quick counter-attack. Lamlallian stepped up and calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to score his side’s third goal of the match.

Lajong added a fourth just a couple of minutes later, once again capitalising on a defensive lapse from Aizawl. Luis Rodríguez failed to clear the ball out of danger, and Saveme Tariang intercepted it high up the pitch. The left-back then slipped a pass into the path of Ephraim Lalremtluanga, who struck a powerful low effort on target, with Gladdy Kharbuli applying a clever touch in front of the goalkeeper to guide it into the net.

The Red Dragons took complete control from that point and capitalised on yet another goalkeeping error to add a fifth goal three minutes from time. Lalhruaitluanga ventured well out of his area to deal with a loose ball, but substitute Jakob Vanlalhimpuia closed him down quickly and won possession. The ball fell kindly to fellow substitute Tremiki Lamurong, who showed composure to finish into an empty net.

The home side still had time to add one more in stoppage time to cap off a dominant performance. Jakob Vanlalhimpuia and Tremiki Lamurong combined once again, with Jakob sliding a precise pass to Tremiki at the edge of the box. The forward unleashed a powerful strike beyond the helpless goalkeeper to complete his brace.

--IANS

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