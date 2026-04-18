April 18, 2026 11:53 PM हिंदी

PM Modi says women's quota will prevail despite setback in Parliament

PM Modi says women's quota will prevail despite setback in Parliament

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that despite the setback in Parliament, it is only a matter of time before obstacles to women's rightful representation are removed, asserting that the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment will remain unwavering.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said the fight for reservation for women would continue until it is achieved, emphasising determination and continuity in efforts.

He targeted the Congress and its allies, accusing them of a historical aversion to women’s reservation and alleging that the Opposition had relied on misinformation and diversionary tactics, which he said had exposed their “true faces” before the women of the country.

“The Bill was not about credit. I even mentioned in Parliament that I will give credit to the Opposition,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He added: “We may not have got 66 per cent votes, but we have got the blessings of 100 per cent of women. We may not have had the numbers yesterday, but we will continue our fight.”

Framing the outcome of the Women’s Reservation Bill as part of a broader pattern, the Prime Minister cited the Congress party’s opposition to measures such as Aadhaar, GST, digital payments, reservation for economically weaker sections, and the abrogation of Article 370.

He argued that the party’s approach has been to resist reforms and create hurdles rather than facilitate progress.

Calling the Congress an “anti-reform” party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Congress objects to everything necessary for development in the 21st century. This is the same party that objected to digital payments, and even objected to triple talaq laws. Congress has a history of creating hurdles for anything that is done for the development of the country.”

He also linked the Opposition’s stance to dynastic politics, arguing that the Women’s Reservation Bill would have disrupted entrenched political control.

“They will never want that a woman from outside their family grows within the party,” the Prime Minister said.

“The country will never forgive the Congress and these parties,” he added.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi said the issue was not merely about numbers in Parliament but also about countering what he described as negativity in politics.

He reiterated that women’s rightful representation is inevitable and that the government’s resolve to achieve it will not falter.

--IANS

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