April 18, 2026 11:53 PM हिंदी

PM Modi says '100 pc Nari Shakti is with us' despite Bill not passing in LS

PM Modi says '100 pc Nari Shakti is with us' despite Bill not passing in LS

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday defended the proposed amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Act while launching a sharp attack on opposition parties for blocking what he described as a historic step towards women’s empowerment.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged that the government could not secure the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill linked to women’s reservation, but expressed confidence in public support.

He said that while the numbers in the Lok Sabha may have fallen short, he believed that “100 per cent of the country’s women” stood with the initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to remove every obstacle in the path of women’s reservation and warned that those opposing the measure were underestimating the resolve and strength of India’s women.

Condemning the conduct of opposition members during the debate, the Prime Minister alleged that they had celebrated the denial of women’s rights.

He said their actions went beyond political opposition and described them as an affront to women’s dignity and self-respect.

Emphasising the emotional dimension, he remarked that while women may forgive many things, they do not forget insults.

Highlighting the intent behind the legislation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the amendment was the need of the hour and aimed at ensuring balanced development across all regions -- north, south, east, and west.

He stressed that the proposal was designed as an inclusive reform to strengthen representation without disadvantaging any state or group.

However, he accused the Congress and its allies of “killing” the Bill in Parliament, using strong language to describe their opposition as equivalent to "foeticide" of a transformative reform.

The Prime Minister also attributed resistance to what he described as “family-run parties”, suggesting that such political groups feared losing influence if women gained greater representation and leadership roles.

According to him, these parties viewed empowered women as a challenge to their entrenched interests.

Reassuring states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the proposed changes would not alter the proportion of representation for any region.

Instead, he said, the number of seats would increase proportionately, ensuring fairness across the country.

He further accused the Congress of being an “anti-reform” party, alleging that its political approach had long been to delay, divert, and derail key initiatives.

At the same time, he said the issue was not about political credit, adding that he would have been willing to let the Opposition claim recognition if it meant ensuring justice for women.

--IANS

brt/pgh

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