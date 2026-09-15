Daisy Shah on Ganpati celebrations: Bappa is the same, but feelings are new

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Daisy Shah, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at home, says the festival brings a renewed sense of happiness and positivity every year, with Lord Ganesha’s presence creating a special environment in her household.

Talking to IANS about Ganesh pooja, Daisy said: “Bappa is the same; we are the same. It's just that the feelings are new. There is new happiness. And whenever Bappa comes home, we feel that there is a different vibe going on in the house. The atmosphere is different. Everything starts to feel good.”

Daisy shared that the Ganpati idol stays in her house only for one and a half days.

So, what all special delicacies does she plan to prepare for Ganpati.

“In Gujarati, we make a ladoo, which is made of wheat flour and jaggery.”

“We make it every year for Bappa. And because it is only for one and a half days, we make sure that all the devotees who come to our house, they get the same homemade prasad that we make for Baba. It is the age of social media,” she said.

Asked if being spiritual helps amid all the negativity in social media, Daisy said: “ It is very important to be spiritual. If nothing else, your thought process, your thinking, your perspective matters. If someone trolls you, you can shut him down by ignoring him.”

She added: “And if you want to retaliate, you can just give your point of view and tell them whether you are right or wrong.”

Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 14 and will mark the start of the 10-day festival celebrating Lord Ganesha.

Talking about Daisy, she was recently seen in the show “Alliance” had her maiden breakthrough in the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra.

The actress was later seen opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 Hindi film Jai Ho.

--IANS

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