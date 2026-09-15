September 15, 2026 12:46 PM हिंदी

Jan Aushadhi Kendras expand product basket to support families with newborns, aged individuals

Jan Aushadhi Kendras expand product basket to support families with newborns, aged individuals

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The government's Jan Aushadhi Kendras network of over 20,000 outlets offers an expanding basket of affordable products to families with a newborn, individuals in post-surgery recovery, aged parents, an official factsheet said on Tuesday.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) offers Janaushadhi Bachpan products or essential infant‑care items at low prices, such as Baby Wipes (pack of 20) at Rs 45. The Janaushadhi product basket also includes products such as Baby Feeding Bottle (250 ml), Manual Breast Pump, Hot Water Bag, Infant Feeding Tube etc.

The basket is also set to expand further, with several healthcare and supportive-care products currently under process and in the pipeline for inclusion through the network. These include Range of Motion-Knee Brace, Walker (Sit Assist-to-Stand Support), Medical Steam Vaporizer, Foot Elevator Pillow, Pregnancy Back Support Belt, and Cervical Collar, the statement noted.

Recovery after childbirth requires adequate rest, support and attention to physical well-being. Abdominal Belts are available through the Janaushadhi network to support post-delivery care. Similarly, the Cervical Pillows priced at Rs 525, offers comfort and support and can be useful during pregnancy and beyond.

Respiratory issues and other health conditions of a growing child may sometimes require supportive equipment at home. Jan Aushadhi Kendras offer Electrical Nebulizer Machine, priced at Rs 937.50, and a Nebulizer Mask with Tubing (Child), priced at Rs 200.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras are increasingly offering products that support treatment, monitoring, recovery and day-to-day healthcare management, the statement noted

Products such as Glucometer Test Strips (25 strips), priced at Rs 500, are available through the Janaushadhi network for regular blood sugar monitoring. Pulse Oximeters, to measure blood oxygen saturation, are also part of the available range of medical devices.

For the aged, dependent or bedridden individuals, the government has introduced Jan Aushadhi Swabhiman, a dedicated range of adult diapers.

—IANS

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