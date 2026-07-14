Karnataka allows hotels, restaurants to remain open till 3:30 a.m. during FIFA WC matches

Bengaluru, July 14 (IANS) In a major relief for football enthusiasts in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that hotels and restaurants in the city will be permitted to serve food until 3:30 a.m. on three days to enable fans to watch late-night FIFA World Cup matches.

The decision has been taken following a representation from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which sought relaxation of the usual closing time for eateries during the tournament.

The extended operating hours will be applicable on July 14, July 15 and July 19, when key FIFA World Cup matches are scheduled to be played late at night in India due to time-zone differences.

Sharing the announcement, Chief Minister Shivakumar described it as good news for football lovers in Bengaluru, saying the state government wanted to ensure fans could enjoy the matches without inconvenience.

The state government has issued the relaxation under the provisions of the Karnataka Police Act, allowing hotels and restaurants to continue serving food until 3:30 a.m. on the specified dates.

In accordance with the state government's decision, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has issued the necessary orders permitting late-night screening of the matches and the extended operation of hotels and restaurants on the notified dates.

The FIFA World Cup, one of the premier international club football tournaments, features champion clubs from different continental confederations competing for the world title.

The competition attracts millions of viewers across the globe, including a large fan following in India, where football enthusiasts often stay awake through the night to watch marquee matches live because of the time difference with the host nation.

The Karnataka government's decision is expected to benefit football fans as well as the hospitality industry, allowing restaurants, cafes and hotels to cater to customers gathering to watch the matches.

The temporary relaxation is limited to the notified dates and does not alter the existing rules governing the operating hours of commercial establishments on other days.

Taking to his official social media platform X, Chief Minister Shivakumar said: "Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our (Karnataka) government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late night match screenings. This decision has been taken while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain our highest priorities. I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities."

The NRAI delegation, along with the Karnataka State Hotels Association (KSHA), had submitted a formal memorandum requesting a permanent extension of operating hours and other ease-of-doing-business reforms across the state.

--IANS

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