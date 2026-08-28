Karisma Kapoor recalls Kareena Kapoor’s burqa shot in 'Refugee': Could see she was going to be a superstar

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor recently opened up about her younger sister Kareena Kapoor’s debut film ‘Refugee'.

Recalling Kareena's first close-up from the film, Karisma said she could immediately sense that Kareena was destined to become a superstar.

Karisma shared that director J.P. Dutta, who launched Kareena with Refugee, had earlier worked as an assistant to their father, actor Randhir Kapoor.

Recalling a visit to the sets during the shoot, she said, “Then jab unhone Refugee film kiya, bahot interesting story hai. Because JP Dutta sir was my father's assistant, aur phir JP Dutta sir ne Kareena ko launch kiya. It was like history coming down.”

She added, “Toh mujhe yaad hai hum gaye the wahan, shooting chal rahi thi. Kareena ka jo pehla close-up hua tha, jab burqa ko upar karti hai. You could just see that she was going to be a superstar. I think unki jo aankhein hain, kaise woh express karti hain, it's on another level.”

(Then when she did Refugee, there’s a very interesting story. J.P. Dutta Sir was my father’s assistant long ago, and later he launched Kareena. It felt like history coming full circle. I remember we went there while the shoot was underway. Kareena’s first close-up was when she lifted her burqa, and you could just see that she was going to be a superstar. I think the way her eyes express emotions is on another level)

Karisma also spoke about how different the sisters were in terms of their personalities while growing up. Describing herself as the simpler one, she said Kareena was more spirited and bold.

“Main bahot thodi si simple type ki hu, and Kareena kaafi dashing type ki ladki hai. Generally ye hota hai, older kids are, you know, little simple, and chhote wale kaafi hot-blooded hote hain. All the time I had to save my sister by my mom, ‘Nahi nahi, rehne do, rehne do karke.’”

(I am quite a simple, low-key kind of person, whereas Kareena is a much more spirited and bold girl. Generally, that’s how it is: the older child tends to be a little simpler, while the younger one is more hot-blooded. I would often have to save my sister from my mother, saying, ‘No, no, let it go, let it go’)

For the uninitiated, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are both considered as one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. Both the actresses are the granddaughters of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

While Karisma made her Bollywood debut in early 90s, Kareena ventured into acting in 2000.

–IANS

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