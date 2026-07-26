July 26, 2026 11:44 AM हिंदी

'Nation expresses gratitude to brave soldiers': PM Modi pays tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to soldiers' supreme sacrifice

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, expressing the nation's gratitude for their unmatched courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's sovereignty.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to all brave sons and said, "'Kargil Vijay Diwas' stands as a symbol of the Indian Army's indomitable courage and extraordinary valour. In 1999, despite facing adverse conditions and enemy positions situated at high altitudes amidst the treacherous, snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas, our brave soldiers forced the enemy to their knees through 'Operation Vijay'. On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', I pay tribute to all those brave sons who made the ultimate sacrifice to uphold the nation's integrity."

The country is observing the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War. The day honours the 527 soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Vijay and recognises the courage and determination of thousands of personnel who fought under some of the harshest battlefield conditions in the world.

The Kargil conflict, fought between May and July 1999, remains the only conventional war between two nuclear-armed neighbours. The battles took place at altitudes of over 5,000 metres across the mountainous regions of Kargil, Dras, Batalik, Mushkoh and Kaksar in Ladakh.

Despite freezing temperatures, difficult terrain and heavily fortified enemy positions on strategic peaks, Indian forces successfully drove out Pakistani intruders without crossing the Line of Control (LoC), earning international recognition for their professionalism and military restraint.

Over the years, the victory has come to symbolise not only India's military strength but also a defining moment that reshaped the country's defence preparedness, strategic planning and national security framework.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the nation through the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The programme will be broadcast across the Akashvani and Doordarshan networks, streamed live on the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting YouTube channels, and made available on the AIR News website and the Newsonair mobile application. It will also be aired in several regional languages immediately after the original Hindi broadcast.

--IANS

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