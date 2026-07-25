Eddie Howe unsure over Bruno Guimaraes' future, says Newcastle 'would love him to stay'

London, July 25 (IANS) Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has refused to give any assurances over captain Bruno Guimaraes' future, saying while the club is eager to retain the Brazilian midfielder, decisions regarding potential transfers are not in his hands.

Speaking after Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Gateshead in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, Howe revealed he has been in regular contact with Guimaraes over the past few weeks but declined to disclose the nature of those conversations.

"I've had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup. What we speak about has to remain private, but he's just a great player and a great person," Howe said.

Asked whether he was confident the midfielder would remain at St James' Park, Howe admitted he could not make any promises. "I don't know what's going to happen with Bruno's future. Those are conversations that I'm not involved in, so there's no point speculating," he added.

Guimaraes is currently on a post-World Cup break after Brazil's campaign ended in the round of 16. The 28-year-old is expected to rejoin Newcastle later this week before travelling with the squad for their pre-season training camp in Spain.

With comparisons being drawn to Alexander Isak's departure last summer after months of transfer speculation, Howe insisted every situation is different and believes there is no reason to think Guimaraes will not report back for pre-season.

"Bruno is our captain. Since arriving at this football club, he has been outstanding both on and off the pitch. Everyone here values what he brings, and naturally we'd all like him to remain with us. At the moment, there's nothing to suggest he won't be back training," Howe said.

Guimaraes has emerged as one of Newcastle's most influential players since joining from Lyon in January 2022, helping the club establish itself among the Premier League's top sides. His performances have attracted interest from several leading European clubs during the current transfer window.

While uncertainty remains over the captain's future, Newcastle have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. The Magpies have added goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, winger Bazoumana Toure, midfielder Sean Steur and youngster Aladji Bamba as Howe looks to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts in the 2026-27 campaign.

--IANS

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