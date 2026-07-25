CWG 2026: Day 4 schedule for the Indian contingent in Glasgow

Glasgow, July 26 (IANS) Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will go for a third successive gold in the Commonwealth Games and add to the country's medal tally, while India will be hoping to advance to the medal rounds when the Women's Pairs team takes up the challenge on a crucial day of competitions for India in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday.

Mirabai, who won gold medals in the 2018 and 2022 editions in Gold Coast and Birmingham, respectively, is hoping to continue her record as the most successive woman competitor in the Commonwealth Games.

In the swimming and para-swimming competitions, the men's 4x200m freestyle team will try to get through the heats and make a mark in the relays.

The main attraction for India besides Mirabai will be the women's pairs team in lawn bowls with Rupa Rani Tirkey, and Pinki will be taking on a pair from England to maintain their hopes of winning a medal and continue India's superb run in the Commonwealth Games following their superb performance four years back in Birmingham.

In the boxing ring, Priti Pawar will launch her campaign in the Round of 16 stage of Women's 54kg against Deborah Mtenje of Malawi while Jadumani Singh will face Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the Men's 55kg.

Late in the evening, weightlifter Raja Muthupandi will compete in the Men's 65kg competition, hoping to add to India's dominant performance in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

India's schedule in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday:

Lawn Bowls

1:00 to 2:15 PM - Women's Pairs India v Namibia

10:05 - 11:15 PM - Women's Pairs - England v India

Boxing

10:45 PM - Women's 54kg Rd16 Preeti (IND) v Deborah Mtenje (Malawi)

11:45 PM - Men's 55kg Rd16 Sumama Rehman (PAK) v Jadumani Singh (IND)

12:45 AM - Men's 65kg Rd16 Aditya Pratap Singh (IND) v Nuhu Batte (UGA)

Weightlifting

2:15 PM - Rishikanta Singh Men's 60kg (04:07 PM - Medal Ceremony)

06:45 PM - Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg (Medal Ceremony at 08:37 PM)

3:00 PM to 5:30 PM - Swimming Heats

04:39 PM - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Heats (India Men's Team)

11:15 PM - Raja Muthupandi Men's 65kg (MEDAL CEREMONY AT 01:07 AM)

Netball

08:30 -10:00 PM - South Africa v Tonga

Swimming

11:30 PM - 02:45 AM - Swimming

01:56 AM - Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal Ceremony - 02:26 AM)

All competitions live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada) & Sony LIV.

--IANS

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