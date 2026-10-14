Kareena & Saif to appear on 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' after Saif's Insta debut

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood's beloved couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan garnered a lot of eyeballs as they were recently captured together on the sets of the popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show'.

IANS also has stunning photos of Kareena and Saif posing outside the sets of the chat show. Keeping it as elegant as always, Kareena and Saif perfectly complemented each other in contrasting ensembles. Bebo looked beautiful in a vibrant crimson-red traditional salwar suit with a bandhani pattern. Enhancing her long kurta was the delicate gold lattice embroidery around the neckline. Kareena kept her makeup light with open hair. She accessorised her ethnic look with heavy jhumkas and bangles.

Keeping it chic, Saif opted for an all-black traditional ensemble with his sleeves rolled up, giving the whole attire a breezy feel.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor also wore dark sunglasses and a classic wristwatch, making his look even more polished.

It must be noted that while both Kareena and Saif have appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' separately, this will be their first time on the show together.

In another update, after staying away from social media for a long time, Saif finally made his Instagram debut on Monday with his verified account, @saifalikhanpataudi.

As his first post on Instagram, Saif uploaded a few classy pictures of himself posing in what he described as the Pataudi Library. “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover,” read the caption of the post. The netizens further went on to note that Saif is only following his wife Kareena on the platform.

Previously, during an interaction with a media portal, Saif shared that he does not particularly enjoy browsing Instagram. However, the 'Omakara' actor admitted that he has a secret account that he uses to scroll through from time to time.

Saif added that he keeps promising to himself that he would delete the account but ends up delaying it.

--IANS

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