September 11, 2026 5:36 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor says she wanted to give ‘Bebo style 100 expressions’ in ‘Daayra’, but Meghna Gulzar kept saying ‘no’

Kareena Kapoor says she wanted to give ‘100 expressions’ of Bebo in ‘Daayra’, but Meghna Gulzar kept saying ‘no’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daayra, opened up about her strict and firm performance in the movie.

The actress, jokingly said that she saved all her expressions for the trailer launch after director Meghna Gulzar repeatedly asked her to hold back in the movie.

Speaking about her expressive personality, Kareena said she had barely got an opportunity to display her quintessential over the top side of herself in the film, particularly because she plays a police officer.

“I am very expressive. You must be aware that I have given 100 expressions on the trailer launch,” Kareena quipped.

Explaining the reason behind her exaggerated expressions during the trailer launch, she added, “Because I didn't get a chance in the film, so I didn't launch the trailer.”

Kareena said her role required her to remain restrained, with much of her performance taking place while sitting behind a desk and interviewing other characters.

“Because I have held on to the character a lot in the film, I was always sitting because as a police officer, I had a table in front of me. So I was always interviewing when I was with the other actors,” she said.

“The camera was always on my face. But my legs were always like this,” said Kareena enacting her legs shaking. When will that expression of a Bebo come? And she (Meghna) would be like, no,” Kareena said, referring to the restraint expected from her character.

“So I think it has brought a different dimension to my personality,” she said.

Kareena added, “And now I can't wait for 18th of September. So I want the audience to give me a birthday present. Because my birthday is on the 21st. So I am sure it's going to be amazing,” she added.

For the uninitiated, with Daayra, Kareena takes on a police officer's role.

The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar is all set to release on September 18.

–IANS

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