Kanika Mann to play Koko in first Punjabi zombie comedy 'Jombieland'

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) The makers of "Jombieland", Punjab’s first ever zombie comedy, have unveiled a new character poster featuring Kanika Mann as Koko.

Known for her memorable performances in television and Punjabi cinema, Kanika takes on one of her most dynamic roles yet in this wild, genre-bending “zom-com”, alongside Binnu Dhillon, Angira Dhar, and debutant actor-singer G Khan.

Speaking about her initial thoughts and eventual excitement to be part of the film, Kanika shared, “When I first heard the script, I was both surprised and thrilled. A zombie comedy in Punjabi cinema? That’s never been done before. What really pulled me in was how unique and entertaining the story is. Koko is bold, witty, and fiercely independent — a character I couldn’t wait to play.”

Shedding light on her role, she added, “Koko is a fiery, free-spirited village girl who doesn’t believe in following the rules. She’s deeply in love with Jeeti but isn’t afraid to speak her mind or stand up to anyone — even during a zombie outbreak! What I loved most is how she balances humor, emotion, and fear while still staying true to herself. She’s the kind of character who’ll make you laugh and root for her at the same time.”

Revealing what makes her choose a role, Kanika shared, “For me, it always starts with the character and the story. I ask myself — can I bring this person to life, and will audiences connect with her? Then I look at the team behind the project. In this case, everything just clicked. The script, the vision, the cast — it all felt right. Playing Koko gave me a chance to explore something completely new, and I couldn’t pass that up.”

"Jombieland" also features Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon, and is produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under the banner of Next Level Productions.

The film is the first part of a planned trilogy, and will be released in five languages — Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

"Jombieland" is set to hit cinemas on 13th June.

