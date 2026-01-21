Taylor Swift to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift is set to become the youngest woman to be inducted into the ‘Songwriters Hall of Fame’.

The 36-year-old pop singer has qualified for the honour this year because it has been 20 years since the release of her first single, Tim McGraw, and has made it through the ballot ahead of the organisation's 2026 Induction and Awards Gala in New York City on 11 June, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Taylor received the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award, which honours promising songwriters, in 2010 and will be the first winner of the accolade to receive full Hall of Fame status. Also set to be inducted later this year are Alanis Morissette, KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, and Kenny Loggins, as well as non-performing writers Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, and Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Walter is best known as Mariah Carey's co-writer on her hits including My All, Hero, and All I Want for Christmas is You, while Terry and Graham penned Tina Turner's We Don't Need Another Hero and What's Love Got To Do With It.

Tricky is responsible for Rihanna's Umbrella and Beyonce's hits Single Ladies and Break My Soul. Songwriters Hall of Fame chair Nile Rodgers said in a statement, “The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognising some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year’s line-up not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres”.

Among the writers who failed to make it through the ballot this year were LL Cool J, Pink, Talking Heads' David Byrne, Sarah McLachlan, and the Go-Gos' Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin.

