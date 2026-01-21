PWL 2026: Harshita Mor inspires Maharashtra Kesari to hard-fought win over UP Dominators

Noida, Jan 22 (IANS) Harshita Mor delivered the defining moment of the contest to guide Maharashtra Kesari to a dramatic 5–4 victory over UP Dominators in Match 9 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 on matchday seven at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Wednesday.

Harshita’s stunning fall in the women’s 76kg category proved decisive, helping Maharashtra secure the win and move to second place on the points table with four points and 14 bout wins. UP Dominators, despite the narrow defeat, remain on top of the standings with four points and a superior tally of 20 bout wins. Harshita Mor was named Player of the Match, while UP Dominators Tapsya Gahlawat earned the Fighter of the Match award.

UP Dominators made a strong start to the tie in the 86kg men’s bout, where Mykhailov Vasyl asserted early control against Amit. After conceding an initial push-out, Vasyl responded with a series of takedowns and turn-and-exposure sequences in the opening period, maintaining his grip in Period 2 to close out a comfortable 15–3 victory.

The lead was doubled in the 57kg women’s contest as Tapsya Gahlawat staged an impressive comeback against Manisha Bhanvala. Turning the bout during the Power Minute with a decisive takedown-and-turn sequence, Gahlawat edged a high-scoring encounter 12–9.

Maharashtra Kesari responded through captain Robert Baran in the heavyweight category. Baran imposed himself with timely takedowns and a decisive exposure in the closing phase to defeat Jaspooran Singh 10–2, bringing his side back into the contest. Momentum continued to build for Maharashtra in the 74kg men’s bout, where Yash wrestled with patience and control, capitalising on push-outs and activity points before finishing strongly with a late takedown to secure a 5–2 win and level the tie.

The hosts moved ahead for the first time in the 65kg men’s contest. Tevanyan Vazgen edged a closely-contested battle against Vishal Kaliraman, striking first with a clean takedown, responding to Raman’s second-period surge, and sealing the tie with a decisive late takedown to register a narrow 4–3 victory.

Maharashtra extended their advantage in a high-intensity 57kg men’s contest, where Atish Thodkar outlasted Rahul Deswal 15–13. With both wrestlers exchanging scores relentlessly, Thodkar’s superior control in the middle phases and crucial exposure points proved decisive in a thrilling finish.

UP Dominators kept themselves alive in the tie through Nisha Dahiya in the 62kg women’s category. Dahiya delivered a composed and tactical performance, opening with a sharp takedown and shutting down Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova’s offense to seal an 8–1 win and cut the deficit to a single bout.

The turning point of the match arrived in the 76kg women’s contest. Trailing on points, Harshita Mor showed remarkable composure and awareness to capitalise on a late opening from Ojo Damola Hannah. Despite Ojo building a lead through multiple exposures, Harshita launched a decisive attack in the closing phase, securing a dramatic fall to swing the match firmly in Maharashtra Kesari’s favour and seal the team victory.

The final bout saw UP Dominators claim a consolation win in the 53kg women’s category, as Antim Panghal defeated Paris Olympic medallist Guzman Lopez Yusneylis 5–0 on points. However, the result came too late to alter the outcome, with Maharashtra Kesari closing the tie 5–4.

Thursday is a rest day for PWL 2026. League action resumes on Friday (January 23) with Haryana Thunders taking on Maharashtra Kesari at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

