Pakistan left disappointed as ICC rejects BCB demand on World Cup, but will not consider withdrawal

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) decision to proceed with Bangladesh's matches in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in India as scheduled has been met with disappointment in Pakistan, with a former star claiming the decision was on expected lines, a news report said on Wednesday.

Though Pakistan was left disappointed after the ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate their T20 World Cup matches out of India to Sri Lanka because of "security" reasons, sources said Pakistan will not pull out of the event to support Bangladesh, Telecom Asia Sport reported.

“Pakistan backed Bangladesh’s stance on principles because, on India’s insistence, their matches were moved out from Pakistan to Dubai, but the same reason by Bangladesh was not accepted, which is disappointing,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

Sources said Pakistan will consider options, but that does not include withdrawing from the event. “Pakistan is considering various options, but withdrawal from the event is never an option nor was it considered,” said sources.

Sources told www.telecomasia.net that PCB officials understand they do not have a valid reason to boycott the event, as they are already playing in a neutral venue where they have no security fears.

Moreover, sources said, Pakistan never threatened to withdraw from the event officially, and most of the reports came from social media.

The report quoted former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal as saying the ICC decision was on expected lines.

“Most of the ICC decisions prove they are in favour of India, and this should not happen with member countries except equal treatment,” Kamran told Telecomasia.net.

“Champions Trophy case was one example where India’s will was accepted because they are a revenue generator for ICC and they also forced Pakistan to host the 2023 Asia Cup on a hybrid model,” he said.

The report said Kamran thinks ICC’s hands were tied in this case. “I think ICC was in a tough situation as they had decided the schedule, and at this point, it was tough to change it.”

The T20 World Cup will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8

--IANS

