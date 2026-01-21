1st T20I: Abhishek, Rinku, Varun star as India beat New Zealand by 48 runs (ld)

Nagpur, Jan 21 (IANS) Abhishek Sharma’s magnificent 84, Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 44, and two scalps each by Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube powered India to a 48‑run victory over New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma stepped up to take on the bowlers and produced another stunning knock from 35, laced with five fours and eight sixes, at a strike-rate of 240. Rinku finished the innings strongly with a 20-ball 44 not out, studded with four boundaries and three sixes to guide India past the 230-run mark after New Zealand had elected to bowl first.

Quickfire cameos of 32 and 25 from captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India reach their highest total in a T20I against New Zealand, who conceded a whopping 15 extras. Chasing 239, New Zealand were reduced to 52/3 before Glenn Phillips kept them in contention with a fluent 78 off 40 balls, laced with four boundaries and six maximums.

Mark Chapman made 39 off 24 balls, as their 79-run partnership off 42 balls briefly raised hopes of a successful chase before both fell in quick succession, as New Zealand ended up making 190/7 in their 20 overs, as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

Apart from Chakaravarthy and Dube, new-ball bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took a scalp each. Jasprit Bumrah, returning to the side, looked short of rhythm, but India would be worried about Axar Patel, who had to go off the field mid-way in his final over after being hit on the left hand while trying to stop a boundary from Daryl Mitchell.

When India came out to bat, what would be a good score here was the question on everyone’s mind, considering a T20I game was being held in Nagpur after a long gap. But they stayed true to their ultra-attacking style to amass another big total. Sanju Samson promised much in his 7-ball 10, taking on Kyle Jamieson for two pulled boundaries, before tamely flicking to mid-wicket.

Ishan Kishan, returning to international cricket for the first time after 2023, produced a brilliant straight lofted drive and lofted over mid-wicket, before being undone by Jacob Duffy’s slower ball, which he chipped to cover. Suryakumar, without many runs behind him in 2025, announced his arrival with a crisp back-foot drive on the first ball. At the other end, Abhishek had no second thoughts and stepped out to the best of the bowlers to hit sixes at will, while cutting and lofting to pick fours.

Suryakumar managed to hit his trademark pick-up shot for six while playing his lofts, drives, and sweeps. After Abhishek raced to a 22-ball fifty, his seventh in the format, skipper Mitchell Santner bounced back as Suryakumar holed out to long-on. Abhishek hit a couple more astonishing boundaries before mis-hitting to long-on off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Hardik Pandya came out attacking against Jamieson and Santner before pulling to mid-wicket off Duffy, while Shivam Dube fell early in a caught-and-bowled dismissal to Jamieson.

Even as Axar fell cheaply, Rinku dug deep, exploiting the loophole of New Zealand having to bowl either Santner or Daryl Mitchell with his lofts, slices, and slogs. He plundered 21 runs in the final over off Mitchell to push India past 230.

New Zealand’s chase began on a shaky note as Devon Conway nicked behind to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who pulled off a brilliant low catch to his left off Arshdeep. Rachin Ravindra followed soon after, edging to slip off Hardik for just one.

Phillips and Tim Robinson tried to counterattack by hitting seven boundaries between themselves. But Chakaravarthy’s introduction in the seventh over brought immediate success. Robinson, looking to go over mid‑wicket, was deceived in flight and offered a simple catch to mid-wicket.

Phillips, however, held firm – striking Patel for a six over mid‑wicket and continued to find boundaries, with Chapman joining him in and adding urgency by taking on Chakaravarthy and Bumrah.

Bumrah returned to the attack and immediately created a chance, but Rinku put down a catch of Chapman at deep backward square-leg. Phillips brought up his half-century soon after in 29 balls, and continued his assault by lofting Chakaravarthy for a six over long-on and driving him for runs through the off-side.

Chapman joined in by striking a six over wide long-on and later cutting Axar for boundaries. Phillips, however, fell in the 14th over, caught by long-on off Axar, ending a dangerous innings that had kept New Zealand in the hunt. Chapman carried on to smash boundaries, but with the asking rate climbing, risks were inevitable.

He fell in the 15th over after holing out to long-on off Chakaravarthy. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner tried to revive the chase by hitting six boundaries collectively. But despite their efforts, India’s death bowlers held firm, as Dube took out Mitchell and Kristian Clarke on successive deliveries to help India close out a clinical win.

Brief scores:

India 238/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 84, Rinku Singh 44 not out; Jacob Duffy 2-27, Kyle Jamieson 2-54) beat New Zealand 190/7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 78, Mark Chapman 39; Shivam Dube 2-28, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-37) by 48 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/