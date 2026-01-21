'Kudumbasthan' fame Saanve Megghana's next film goes on floors with pooja ceremony

January 22, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

Chennai, Jan 21(IANS) The next film of actress Saanve Megghana, whose performance in the superhit film 'Kudumbasthan' came in for much appreciation from the critics recently, went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony here on Wednesday.

The grand pooja ceremony was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.

The film, which is being produced by Arun Viswa on behalf of popular production house Shanthi Talkies, will feature actor Bhaarath in the lead along with actress Saanve Meghana and will be directed by Harihara Suthan Azhagiri.

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as Production Number 4, is the fourth film that is being produced by Shanthi Talkies. The production house had earlier produced successful movies like Sivakarthikeyan's 'Maaveeran' and Siddharth's '3BHK'. At the moment, the production house is in the process of producing its third and fourth ventures. While its third venture is tentatively titled "Chiyaan 63” and features actor Vikram in the lead, its fourth venture went on floors on Wednesday.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team plans to wrap up the entire shooting of the film in a matter of just 45-50 days. Sources also add that the team plans to shoot the entire film in and around the exotic locales of Pattukottai in Tamil Nadu.

Bhaarath who has been constantly entertaining the crowds with his humorous appeal is playing the lead role in this movie. Apart from the lead pair, sources say well known comedian Bala Saravanan will be seen playing an important character in this film.

Sources close to the crew say that the unit has got its core team in place. They have disclosed that one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar, will be the cinematographer for the film.

Art direction for the film is to be handled by CS Balachandar while costumes in the film are to be designed by Kiruthikha Sekar. The other members of the unit will be finalised soon, the sources said and added that the unit would announce the title of the film soon.

