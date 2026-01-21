1st T20I: We are just playing an aggressive brand of cricket, says Abhishek after helping India beat NZ

Nagpur, Jan 21 (IANS) India’s left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma said his approach to batting is built around continuing to play the aggressive brand of cricket after hitting a magnificent match-winning 84 against New Zealand in the first T20I at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

"I haven't noticed, but he was talking about it. Still, it's just the things we've been following from Day One that we had a plan that we want to play this kind of cricket, and that's what we are just following," he said after getting the Player of the Match award.

On his six-hitting, Abhishek explained the importance of practice and timing, helping him to be consistent at it. "One thing I've figured out is that if you want to hit all the balls properly, if you want to play at the striking of 200 or something, you have to be carrying that intent, and you have to practice a lot for that.

“Because, if you see all these teams, they always have a plan for me. So far, I think it's just not the fielding; it's all about the pitching and the bowling as well. So it's about the week preparation I've been doing before the games, because I've got two, three days, or maybe a week before this. I knew in my mind that I'm gonna get challenged by these bowlers, and I have this mind. But obviously, I'm gonna back my instincts, and I've been practicing for a long time," he said.

Asked if his strategy was high-risk, Abhishek said, "I don't feel it's a high risk, but for me, it's, I feel this is my - I wouldn't say it's my comfort zone, but it's like I've always wanted to be in first because they want to give you the first six overs and that's what I've been practicing before the nets as well.

“That was always in my mind if I do, because if you see all the bowlers, all the main bowlers from all the teams, they bowl first, second, three overs probably. If I get scores in the first three or four overs, then we have always got the upper hand."

He added that timing rather than power was central to his T20 game. "If you see, I would never do a range inning because I'm not that strong a kind of guy, and you gotta ride the ball a long way. But it's just, I feel more off the timing.

“So, for me, I have to just watch the ball and get used to the conditions because if you see, if we're playing all over India right now, and so I have to adapt to the conditions really quick. For that, I plan a day before, probably whether I get a net session. So, that's always in my mind because these gonna bowlers are gonna bowl here and they got some plans, so I have to be back in as well," he added.

On choosing which deliveries to attack, Abhishek explained, "I feel that if you watch videos or if you watch your batting videos as well, you get an idea of where the ball is gonna plan to bowl you or maybe where I'm gonna play my shots. But it's always about me backing my shots because I don't have a lot of shots. It's just a few shots I'm gonna practice a lot about that, and I'll just execute it."

He also spoke about his slip fielding role in the field. "I mean, of course, Shubman was the first choice for that, but obviously, I enjoy a lot of slip fielding and have been working really hard with Dilip sir as well because he's the man who's really behind all our fielding efforts, and so credit goes to him."

Rinku Singh, who hit an unbeaten 44 on his return to the playing eleven, said he planned to stay till the end. “There was pressure on me as I was in and out of the team. The plan was to take singles and then go for it. Also, to stay till the end. That's what I did. GG sir told me to keep the intent.

“I was batting with Arshdeep paaji, and the plan was to hit the boundaries when the balls were in our range. Nothing. I just told him to stay still (when he was playing dot balls) and try to take a single and give the strike to me. Never mind, it happens.

Asked about the dropped catch of Mark Chapman, Rinku said, “There was no problem with the lights here, I just dropped one, and there is nothing much to worry about. We want to take this confidence and momentum forward into the World Cup and win it.”

