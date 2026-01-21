January 22, 2026 2:15 AM हिंदी

Gambhir, 'the man with the toughest job after PM', thanks Shashi Tharoor for warm words of appreciation (Ld)

Gautam Gambhir, 'the man with the toughest job after PM', thanks Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor for warm words of appreciation after their meeting in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Nagpur, Jan 22 (IANS) Hailed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday as 'The man with the toughest job after PM' after a meeting, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has thanked the noted author for his warm words of appreciation for his role as the team boss, considered by many as a thankless job.

Tharoor shared warm words of appreciation for Gambhir for the intense scrutiny he faces, after meeting the former India batter in Nagpur ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the New VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

In his response to the post on X, Gambhir wrote, "Thanks a lot, Dr. @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly “unlimited authority” will become clear. Till then, I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!"

Sharing a photograph of their meeting on the social media platform X, Tharoor described Gambhir as a man entrusted with one of the toughest roles in the country, highlighting the immense scrutiny that comes with leading the Indian cricket team. He also called Gambhir an old friend.

“In Nagpur, I enjoyed a good and frank discussion with my old friend Gautam Gambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s!” Tharoor wrote in his post.

The senior parliamentarian acknowledged the constant pressure faced by the former Indian opener, noting that Gambhir is subjected to relentless public judgment daily.

“He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm and walks on undaunted,” Tharoor said, praising Gambhir’s calm attitude in handling the pressure.

Tharoor also lauded Gambhir’s leadership style, describing it as quietly determined and effective, and wished him success as India begins a crucial phase in their white-ball calendar. “A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success, starting today,” he added.

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand will be crucial for Team India’s preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to start on February 7. India started the series with a 48-run victory on Wednesday.

