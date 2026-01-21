1st T20I: It's always good when we get those numbers on the board, says Suryakumar

Nagpur, Jan 22 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his side’s batting depth and preparation to unfurl big hits after securing a 48-run win over New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the VCA Stadium on Wednesday.

India’s batting had already set up for win in their build-up to next month’s T20 World Cup, with Abhishek Sharma’s 84 and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 44 lifting them to 238/7 – their highest T20I total against New Zealand. Chasing 239, New Zealand were reduced to 52/3, before Glenn Phillips kept them in contention with a fluent 78 off 40 balls, laced with four boundaries and six maximums.

Mark Chapman made 39 off 24 balls, as their 79-run partnership off 42 balls briefly raised hopes of a successful chase before both fell in quick succession, as New Zealand ended up making 190/7 in their 20 overs, giving India a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

"I think it's always good when we get those numbers on the board, and if there's a little bit of dew on the board, I think that's a big positive. And the way we batted, even after we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we were 25-2, and then we took the game till the 15th over, and then we never stopped all the batters. I mean, it looks good (to have eight batters). It's been working for me as a team, and so if it's working, let's continue with that," he said at the conclusion of the game.

Reflecting on his own batting, Suryakumar said, "I mean, I felt good when I went into bat. It was the perfect time for me to go into bat. Good pressure situation. I've been batting in that situation. As I said earlier as well, I've been batting really well in the nets.

“It was just a matter of time when you play a few balls, bat the way I bat and that doesn't change my identity. I think it came naturally. I mean, whatever strokes I played, I've been practicing really well in the last 2-3 weeks. I'm at it similarly during the net session. Played a few practice games as well. So I was feeling good."

On India’s fielding and Abhishek Sharma’s magnificent 84, Suryakumar said: "With such heavy dew, a few lines here and there, I mean, I'm just supporting my fielders. But I mean, we keep improving in that one department. We try and improve always when we take on the field. So very happy with the effort from the boys.

“I mean, the way he prepares, I mean, it's not just how he bats in the games, but the way he prepares himself, the way he carries himself, when he's in the hotel, in the team bus. I think all those small, small things, it reflects on the ground and he is enjoying those fruits of that."

Skipper Mitchell Santner said New Zealand had expected a tough contest against India. "I think it was. Looking forward, obviously, like you said, you want to win the game. It was a good day for us. India is a very good team at home. We knew that. Their record the last two years is outstanding. It was a good game for us," he said.

Explaining his bowling choices and on bowling Daryl Mitchell for the last over, Santner added: "No, it's just how our balance worked out. I think the way that the inning was put up, the spinners on the pressure, it looked like cutters were holding in the first innings. I think Kristian Clarke on debut, bowling those quick spinners looked quite tough to handle. It was just I think four (fielders) out in the last over for anyone, it's always a bit hard."

He also praised pacer Jacob Duffy’s role. “He's shown his class over the last few years for us. He's kind of taken that senior bowling role for us and cleans it up top of the mark, I think, going forward, the way you want to slow these guys down to take wickets."

--IANS

nr/