Kajol recalls watching Asha Bhosle's recording session at 19, calls it magnificent

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol took to her social media account to reminisce her early days in Bollywood with legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The actress paid a tribute to the singer who passed away on April 12.

Kajol shared a picture of Asha Bhosle on her social media account and penned a heartfelt note.

Recalling her meet with Asha Bhosle while at 19 years, Kajol wrote, “I remember going for one of her recordings for a song that never released . I was 19 and she was amazing! What she made out of that simple melody was like watching a film.. I told her then that if I could bring one tenth of what she gave the song I would be a great actor .. the only word that comes to mind to describe her is Magnificent . Now and forever!”

She added, “Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend .. as a singer , as a persona and as a human being .. loved everything about her.. from her love of life, food and sense of humour and off course her first love .. her singing! She always had a personality in the songs she sang and we as actors were always coming up short trying to give to camera what she could express in her voice . RIP @asha.bhosle .. u will forever be Ashatai to us ..”

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle has lent her voice to Kajol for many of her songs in Bollywood movies.

One of their hit songs together was Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein, dron the cult classic movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

The song was featured on Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer has been a part of Bollywood in the capacity of a stalwart singer for over 7 decades.

She has sung songs in many languages, from Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and others.

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

--IANS

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