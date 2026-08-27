August 27, 2026 9:00 PM हिंदी

Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur help their daughter move in as she becomes a college student

Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur help their daughter move in as she becomes a college student

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Bollywood couple Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan’s daughter, Sairah, has now embarked on a new journey as he has taken off to college. Mini and Kabir accompanied their daughter to her college to help her shift to her new home for the next couple of years.

On Thursday, Mini took to her Instagram account and dropped some fun glimpses from the moving day.

The 'Alliance' winner also posted an emotional note on her handle, expressing how it was extremely difficult for her as a mother to let her kid go so far away from her.

She shared on the photo-sharing app, "Dropped Sairah off at college and it took a village to set up her dorm, make her bed, stack her wardrobe DIY her dorm furniture. Then Kabir & I stood there wondering how an entire childhood had managed to fit into a few suitcases and one tiny room.

There is something deeply unfair about motherhood making you hold on tight… only to ask you to let go suddenly, bravely. The tiny heartbreak of realising that the independence I desperately wanted her to learn has kicked in & she doesn’t need me in quite the same way anymore. (sic)."

Looking at the silver lining, Mini also pointed out that her daughter starting her new journey as a college student will also give her space to spend more time doing the things she loves.

"And then… a suspiciously unfamiliar feeling. Freedom. Apparently menopause and empty nesting have excellent timing. She gets to begin her life. I get to reclaim mine — with work I love, fewer “mammmmaaaas”, and nobody asking me what’s for dinner. The nest is emptier. The heart is full. And mother is… booked and busy," her note further read.

For those who do not know, Mini and Kabir's daughter, Sairah, graduated with her International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma from Oberoi International School in Mumbai in May 2026.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal flash floods: Diaspora leader hails India’s swift response, blames China over information delay

Nepal flash floods: Diaspora leader hails India’s swift response, blames China over information delay

Indian women's team beats Germany 3-1 for best finish since 1974 . Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey World Cup: Indian women's team beats Germany 3-1 for best finish since 1974

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi always stands with athletes': Arundhati Chaudhary after Khelo India Dialogue. Photo credit: IANS

'PM Modi always stands with athletes': Arundhati Choudhary after Khelo India Dialogue

India, Costa Rica discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

India, Costa Rica discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Rakhis with PM Modi, CM Adhikari pictures highly demanded in Bengal's East Medinipur

Rakhis with PM Modi, CM Adhikari pictures highly demanded in Bengal's East Medinipur

'Martyrs being made to feel ashamed': BJP slams J&K Dy CM's remark on Article 370

'Martyrs being made to feel ashamed': BJP slams J&K Dy CM's remark on Article 370

Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur help their daughter move in as she becomes a college student

Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur help their daughter move in as she becomes a college student

Feels like a dream to face off against India and Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup, says Kary Chan. Photo credit: ACC

Feels like a dream to face off against India and Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup, says Kary Chan

India and Germany discuss Ukraine conflict and Strait of Hormuz (File Image)

India and Germany discuss Ukraine conflict and Strait of Hormuz

Nishanth Doti's 'Sahaa (Life of Sanju) trailer' released (Photo: IANS/PR)

Nishanth Doti's 'Sahaa (Life of Sanju)' trailer released