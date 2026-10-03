Justin Long jokes about feeling ‘old’ after meeting ‘very fashionable’ young fan

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Justin Long shared a self-deprecating take on getting older after meeting a “very fashionable” young fan, saying he briefly considered retaking their picture because he felt his younger self had been more committed in front of the camera.

Long took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself with his fan, who wore a T-shirt with the poster of his film “Jeepers Creepers” on it. Long said the encounter sparked an amusing debate between his “old” and “younger” selves, before joking that it was also time for him to get a haircut.

He wrote: “I met a VERY fashionable young man named Julian last night. After I saw this picture we took, I was tempted to ask for a second take because I felt old (current) me was overacting and not as committed as younger (former) me… but then old me thought “nah… that’s something insecure younger me would do.”

The actor shared that while on his ride back home, he thought about why he didn’t ask for another take.

“On the ride home, younger me thought “you silly boomer, why didn’t you just ask for another take! Maybe you’re MORE insecure now and afraid that you just don’t have it anymore! Also… time to get a haircut, MacGoober!” Either way, Julian was really nice and non-judgmental. Old Me wondered if he recognized that committed young actor on his shirt,” he concluded.

The Jeepers Creepers film series consists of four American horror movies. The first three movies were written and directed by Victor Salva, and the fourth was directed by Timo Vuorensola.

The antagonist in each of the films is the Creeper, a demonic serial killer played by Jonathan Breck in the first three entries and Jarreau Benjamin in the fourth.

--IANS

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