Avtar Gill celebrates 23 years of ‘Baghban’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, thanks Ravi Chopra & BR Chopra

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Avtar Gill took a trip down memory lane as his 2003 family drama ‘Baghban’ completed 23 years on Saturday.

The actor shared a series of throwback pictures from the film, including a rare still featuring him alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In the first picture shared by Avtar Gill, he can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing the carousel on his social media account, Avatar Gill wrote, “23 years of Baghban. On this day in 2003, a film was released that went on to touch the hearts of generations and spark conversations about family, love, sacrifice and the respect we owe our parents. Being a part of this beautiful film and its incredible journey is something I will always cherish.”

He added, “Even after 23 years, Baghban continues to live in the hearts of audiences and remains a story that resonates across generations. I am deeply grateful to Ravi Chopra ji, B. R. Chopra ji, the entire cast and crew, and most importantly, to the audiences whose love has given this film a timeless place in Indian cinema. 23 years, and the emotions remain just as powerful. #baghban #avtargill #amitabhbachchan #salmankhan #bollywood.”

Another picture in the carousel takes viewers back to one of the film's iconic festive moments, featuring the iconic Holi song ‘Hori Khele Raghuveera’.

The Amitabh Bachchan-led Holi number, composed by Aadesh Shrivastava with lyrics by Sameer, remains among the memorable Holi songs associated with Hindi cinema.

For the uninitiated, ‘Baghban’, directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by B.R. Chopra, starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini as Raj and Pooja Malhotra, a married couple whose lives change after Raj's retirement.

Having spent their lives making sacrifices for their four sons, the couple expects their children to support them in their later years. But to their dismay, their sons' unwillingness to take responsibility for their parents leaves Raj and Pooja deeply hurt.

Avtar Gill was seen as a part of the supporting cast and played Rawat, a Bank manager. The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Lilette Dubey, Aman Verma, Sameer Soni, Divya Dutta, Suman Ranganathan, Asrani, Rimi Sen and others.

The film also had a special appearance by Salman Khan, who played Alok Raj, the adopted son of Raj and Pooja's family friend. Mahima Chaudhry appeared as Arpita Raj, Alok's love interest.

Released on October 3, 2003, ‘Baghban’ became known for its emotional portrayal of ageing parents, family relationships and the expectations children and parents have of each other.

–IANS

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