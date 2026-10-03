BB 20: Rhiti Tiwari pens sweet note for Qazi post elimination, says ‘I’ve got your back’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) After mid-week elimination from Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti Tiwari penned a heartfelt note for fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer.

Signalling a warmer equation between the two after their much-talked-about feud inside the house, Rhiti took to her social media account and shared a series of pictures from her final days inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, including a picture of herself hugging Qazi.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “I’ve got your back. And when I am back, I’ll have it again.” She also tagged Qazi and added hashtags including #RhitiTiwari, #RhitiInBB20, #BB20, #BiggBoss20 and #QaziTouqeer.

Qazi’s team responded to Rhiti’s post with a message of support, writing, “Sending you lots of love and Respect , Everyone is so proud of you. Wishing you endless success and happiness—keep rising and shining! All the very best! -Team Qazi”

The post comes after Rhiti and Qazi's equation went through a turbulent phase on the reality show.

During a diss battle task, their argument escalated, with Rhiti using abusive language against Qazi and Uditi Singh.

The matter was addressed by host Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman reprimanded Rhiti over her language and aggressive behaviour, questioning her remarks towards Qazi and telling her that she had crossed the line of disrespect.

Following Salman’s schooling, Rhiti apologised to Qazi and Uditi and was seen making efforts to mend her equations with the housemates.

Her journey came to an abrupt end when she was eliminated mid-week after Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA chose her during a captaincy-related task that resulted in her losing her final lifeline.

For the uninitiated, Rhiti Tiwari is the daughter of Bhojpuri superstar and politician Manoj Tiwari.

–IANS

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