Asian Games: Prez Murmu congratulates Kumkum, Pranavi on historic gold medals

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated archery gold medallist Kumkum Mohod and golfer Pranavi Sharath Urs for their historic performances at the Asian Games 2026, highlighting their achievements as milestones for Indian women in sport.

Congratulating Kumkum on becoming the first Indian woman to win the Asian Games individual recurve gold, the president said the 17-year-old had enjoyed an “exceptional campaign” at the Games and also contributed to India’s medal haul in the team events.

“Warmest congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on scripting history as the first Indian to win the Gold Medal in the Recurve Women’s Individual event at the Asian Games 2026,” the President wrote on X.

She also referred to the moment India’s national anthem was played at the archery venue following Kumkum’s gold-medal winning performance.

“The Asian Games venue resonated with our National Anthem after your gold medal winning performance,” she wrote, adding that Kumkum had made a “major contribution” to the success of India’s women archers at the Games.

The teenager secured the individual title after a dramatic final against South Korea’s Yejin Oh. The contest was tied at 5-5 after five sets before Kumkum prevailed in the one-arrow shoot-off, responding to Oh’s 8 with a 10.

Her victory also secured an individual quota place for India for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The president said Kumkum’s performance could inspire young Indians, particularly girls, to pursue sporting excellence.

“Your performance and achievements will inspire countless youth, especially our girls to excel in their pursuits,” she said. “May you continue to hit the mark with your characteristic precision.”

The President also congratulated Pranavi Urs after the golfer became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games.

“Heartiest congratulations to Pranavi Sharath Urs on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Individual Stroke Play at the Asian Games 2026 and becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Golf Gold at the Asian Games,” she wrote.

Pranavi produced a 15-under 265 total over four rounds at Kasugai Country Club East Course to claim the title. She entered the final round with a three-stroke lead and recovered from a triple bogey on the third hole with birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th before finishing the round at even-par 70.

The president praised the golfer’s composure throughout the competition, writing, “From the opening tee to the final putt, you held your ground and claimed your place in the history of Indian golf.”

Pranavi’s gold was accompanied by another historic achievement for India, as she helped the women’s team secure silver — the country’s first medal in the women’s team golf event at the Asian Games.

She also said Pranavi’s victory had given Indian women’s golf “a milestone to build upon” and wished her “many more accomplishments.”

--IANS

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