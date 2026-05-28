Sports Min Mandaviya to chair review meeting for National Games, inaugurate Indoor Sports Complex in Shillong on May 30

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will undertake a three-day visit to Shillong from May 29 to 31 to participate in a series of programmes focused on youth engagement, sports infrastructure development and implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Meghalaya.

During the visit, Mandaviya will attend the Chintan Shivir organised by the Department of Youth Affairs in Shillong. Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri and senior government officials are also expected to participate in the deliberations.

A major highlight of the tour will be the inauguration of the Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex in Shillong on May 30 alongside Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Developed at a cost of Rs. 132.9 crore, the modern indoor facility has been designed to host multiple disciplines, including basketball, badminton, and volleyball, as well as other indoor sporting events. The complex will also feature integrated infrastructure, including multipurpose halls, an auditorium, and banquet facilities.

The venue is expected to play a key role during the 39th National Games, for which Meghalaya is preparing to host in 2026.

During the visit, the Host State Contract for the 39th National Games 2026 will also be formally signed in the presence of senior dignitaries and representatives from the Indian Olympic Association.

Mandaviya will additionally chair a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the National Games. Officials from Meghalaya, as well as representatives from other Northeastern states, are expected to participate in discussions and presentations related to infrastructure readiness and organisational planning.

The Union Minister is also scheduled to inspect the Umsawli Sports Complex in Shillong, including the aquatics and tennis facilities, as part of the Centre’s review of ongoing sports infrastructure projects in the state.

On May 31, Mandaviya will visit Ri-Bhoi district to review the implementation and progress of centrally sponsored schemes under the Poorvottar Sampark Setu initiative.

According to officials, the visit underlines the Centre’s continued focus on strengthening youth outreach, expanding sports infrastructure and accelerating holistic development across the Northeastern region.

--IANS

vi/bc