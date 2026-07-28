Jr & Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Top teams win their matches on Day 3

Gwalior, July 28 (IANS) Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy registering wins in the Sub-Junior competition, while Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged victorious in the Junior competition of the 4th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

In Pool B of the Sub-Junior Women's Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata, defeated Mumbai Schools Sports Association 7–0.

Ritu and Puja Kumari Shaw starred with two goals each, while Gunjan also scored a brace. Quosish Khatoon added one goal to complete the scoring as Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata cruised to victory.

In another Pool B fixture, Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered a 5–1 victory over R K Roy Hockey Academy. Tanvi and Riya scored two goals each to lead Raja Karan Hockey Academy's impressive performance, while Sonika also found the back of the net. Riya Kumari scored the lone goal for R K Roy Hockey Academy.

In Pool B of the Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta defeated Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 10–0.

Captain Deepa Upadhyay starred with a hat-trick, while Dewika scored twice to lead Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta's dominant performance. The remaining goals came through Muskan Bharti, Shweta Kumari, Jaskarndeep Kaur, Manreet Kaur and Punita as Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta cruised to victory.

In another Pool B fixture, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Mumbai Schools Sports Association 14–0.

Nousheen Naz starred with a hat-trick, while Sudipta Kindo, Captain Kanak Pal, Tanvi and Shalini Singh scored two goals each to lead Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's dominant performance. The remaining goals came through Sujata Jayant, Gungun Kaur, Sanjana Mourya and Sneha Davde as Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy cruised to victory.

--IANS

bsk/