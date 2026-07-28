President Murmu marks four years in office with new initiatives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu marked the completion of four years in office with a series of significant initiatives launched at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President’s Estate on July 28, 2026.

The occasion was celebrated with the inauguration of projects that reflect her vision of inclusivity, sustainability, and cultural pride. Among the highlights was the launch of an e-Audio Guide for visitors, available in Hindi, English, and 14 other Indian languages, including a sign language module to make the Rashtrapati Bhavan experience more accessible.

She also unveiled the third edition of e-Upahaar, which will put 300 curated presidential gifts up for public auction between August 5 and September 5. The President inaugurated Bachpan ‘Bal Parisar’ for children in the President’s Estate, which includes a play zone called Kilkari and an Anganwadi-cum-Palna named Samarth to provide a nurturing environment for young residents.

Another notable initiative was the launch of RAAHI, a fare-free electric bus service operated by women drivers and conductors, designed to promote green mobility and ensure safe transport for women, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. She also laid the foundation stone for a new service block as part of the Net Zero Energy Strategy and inaugurated accommodation facilities at Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun and Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, while announcing redevelopment of staff quarters in the President’s Estate.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu said that Rashtrapati Bhavan must remain a vibrant symbol of India’s traditions, democratic values, and national ideals. She recalled initiatives taken over the past year, including unveiling the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, inaugurating Param Vir Dirgha and Granth Kutir, and Indianising State Rooms to highlight the country’s civilisational ethos.

Later, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan released a set of publications chronicling her four years in office, with titles such as Rashtrapati Bhavan: Rashtra Ka Bhavan, Seva Aur Samvedana, Samaveshi Sahbhaghita, and Bharatiyata Ka Utsav, along with Ama Rashtrapati – Ama Gourav in Odia.

The President reflected on her journey since assuming office in July 2022, describing it as a responsibility more than an honour. President Murmu said she consistently urges youth to uphold ethical values, women to become self-reliant, and tribal communities to preserve their heritage while embracing development.

The Vice President praised her tenure as one marked by humility, wisdom, and inclusivity, noting her rise from a tribal village in Odisha to the highest constitutional office as a testament to the strength of Indian democracy.

The initiatives unveiled on this occasion underscored her commitment to service, compassion, and cultural confidence, bringing the Presidency closer to the people.

--IANS

sktr/uk