CWG 2026: India’s Priya enters women’s 60kg boxing semifinals, assures medal

Glasgow, July 28 (IANS) Indian boxer Priya stormed into the women’s 60kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell 4-1 on points in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. She joined fellow pugilist Preeti in assuring a medal for India.

Competing in front of a partisan home crowd, Priya showed remarkable composure after dropping the opening round on four of the five judges’ scorecards. She bounced back strongly to dominate the second and third rounds with sharp combinations, effective counter-attacks and superior ring control.

Four judges scored the contest 28-27 in Priya’s favour, while the fifth awarded her a commanding 29-26 verdict, sealing a convincing 4-1 split decision victory.

With the win, the Indian boxer progressed to the semifinals and moved within one victory of securing a place in the gold medal bout. As per Commonwealth Games boxing rules, a semifinal berth guarantees at least a bronze medal, adding another medal to India’s tally in Glasgow.

Priya will now face the winner of the remaining quarterfinal between England and Ukraine in the semifinal scheduled for July 31, where she will aim to continue her impressive run and book a place in the final.

Earlier, fellow boxer Preeti secured a bronze medal after cruising into the women’s 54kg semifinals with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland.

The Indian pugilist outclassed Clyde in every round to register a comprehensive 5-0 win on points in the quarterfinal bout at SEC Hall 5.

Preeti dictated the contest from the opening bell, using her superior speed, accuracy and ring control to keep her opponent on the back foot. She won all three rounds on the scorecards of each of the five judges, leaving no doubt about the outcome.

The scoreboard reflected her dominance, with the judges awarding the bout 30-25, 30-25, 30-26, 30-26 and 30-27 in favour of the Indian boxer. Clyde also suffered three knockdowns during the contest, underlining Preeti’s complete control of the bout.

The victory follows another impressive performance in the Round of 16, where Preeti advanced after the referee stopped the contest in the second round against Malawi’s Mtenje.

--IANS

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